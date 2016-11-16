Viral video of slain US Army Veteran, Chuks Okebata, and his wife embroiled in bitter fight in presence of their kids
A video shared on Facebook by Ada Mbaeri, the sister of slain US Army Veteran, Chuks Okebata, showing the deceased and his wife engaged in an altercation has gone viral.
US-based Chuks Okebata was abducted and assassinated in broad daylight in Lagos on the 12th of January 2017 while he was home for the Christmas, New Year holiday (Read here ).
Following his death, his sister took to her
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog
Added January 17, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog