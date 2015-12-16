A video was posted on Twitter yesterday which has since gone viral and sparked a conversation. In the video, when a white man places his hand under the nozzle of the dispenser soap gets automatically squirted into his hand. But when a black man does the same thing, no soap. The black man then uses white […] The post Viral Video shows Soap Dispenser only responding to White Skin appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added August 18, 2017

from Bella Naija

