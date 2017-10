Obinna Chima The World Bank has predicted that Nigeria will record foreign remittances inflow of $22 billion in 2017, higher than the $19 billion recorded by the country in 2016. However, India retained its top spot, with remittances expected to total $65 billion this year, followed by China ($63 billion), the Philippines ($33 billion) and […]

Added October 04, 2017

