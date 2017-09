Arch rivals Ghana and Nigeria will meet Sunday in the West African Football Union Cup of Nations final with a record $100,000 (840,000 euros) first prize at stake. The teams also met at the group stage of the biennial regional competition with Nigeria emerging 2-0 winners against the host nation. On Thursday, Nigeria edged 10-man […]

from The Punch News