Wale Rubber & Cobhams Asuquo team up on New Dance Visual “Fearless” | Watch on BN

Talented dance cheorographer, Akinwale Sodade popularly known as Wale Rubber teams up with award-winning producer, Cobhams Asuquo on his first Dance visual titled “Fearless“. The pulsating video is the first of its kind contemporary dance narrative accompanied by its own original sound track. With a thought-provoking storyline, the visual captures the plight of everyday Nigerian […] The post Wale Rubber & Cobhams Asuquo team up on New Dance Visual “Fearless” | Watch ...

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 09, 2017

from Bella Naija

