19

views
Unfave

Wanger Ayu & The Style Infidel present “Dear Wanger” – A Fashion Flirt’s Creative Editorial

In a quest to keep telling stories through fashion and style editorials, creative stylist The Style Infidel teamed up with fast rising womenswear designer and one-time HFLDW fashion focus finalist, Wanger Ayu, notable photographer D’Mayo Photography, Nigeria’s top model, Ndidi Odogwu and budding beautician, Oge by Lami to create a recent body of work titled […] The post Wanger Ayu & The Style Infidel present “Dear Wanger” – A Fashion Flirt’s Creative ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added August 28, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Wanger Ayu & The Style Infidel present “Dear Wanger” – A Fashion Flirt’s Creative Editorial
    added August 28, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. BN TV: Watch Sharon Ojong’s Breakdown for Kenzo’s ‘Gidi Gidi Bu Ugwu Eze Campaign with The Style Infidel
    added June 10, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. A Fashion Warrior’s Armour – Adey Soile presents the Dahomey Amazon Collection
    added August 28, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. Viewing the future through the tainted glasses of the past and present
    added July 18, 2013 from Vanguard News
  5. BN Style: Ankara to Work for a Week? Here’s how you can pull it off!
    added July 12, 2017 from Bella Naija