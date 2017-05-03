28

views
Unfave

Wanted Matharoo sisters, Jyoti and Kiran, back slaying on social media like nothing ever happened (photos)

Canadian based Indian sisters, Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo, became known after they were arrested in 2016 and admitted on camera to being the owners behind the now defunct damaging website - NaijaGistLive. They are now confidently back on social media, showing off their flashy and extravagant lifestyle. The Matharoos, who are wanted in Nigeria by the Police, apologized last year to petitioners
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added July 11, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

Related Nigerian News

  1. Wanted Matharoo sisters, Jyoti and Kiran, back slaying on social media like nothing ever happened (photos)
    added July 11, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Wanted Matharoo sisters, Jyoti and Kiran, spill secrets on IG as they drag an 'acquitance' who celebrated their infamous arrest in Nigeria
    added June 30, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. We were Forced to Make Apology Video to Otedola and Others – Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo
    added May 03, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. Wanted Matharoo sisters speak on their arrest, the video apology they made and how they escaped from Nigeria with temporary visas
    added May 03, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Davido's brother, Adewale reacts after Jyoti Matharoo mentioned his name in her dirty IG fight
    added July 01, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog