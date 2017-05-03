Wanted Matharoo sisters, Jyoti and Kiran, back slaying on social media like nothing ever happened (photos)
Canadian based Indian sisters, Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo, became known after they were arrested in 2016 and admitted on camera to being the owners behind the now defunct damaging website - NaijaGistLive.
They are now confidently back on social media, showing off their flashy and extravagant lifestyle.
The Matharoos, who are wanted in Nigeria by the Police, apologized last year to petitioners
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog
Added July 11, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog