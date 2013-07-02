Wastage in Governance Fuel Agitation for Referendum, Restructuring , Says Obaseki

By Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State yesterday declared that the current agitation for referendum and restructuring of the country was a result of wastage in governance, adding that neither restructuring nor referendum would solve the nation’s myriad of problems. Obaseki who stated this as Guest Lecturer at the 5thAnnual […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added July 08, 2017

from This Day News

