Wastage in Governance Fuel Agitation for Referendum, Restructuring , Says Obaseki

By Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State yesterday declared that the current agitation for referendum and restructuring of the country was a result of wastage in governance, adding that neither restructuring nor referendum would solve the nation’s myriad of problems. Obaseki who stated this as Guest Lecturer at the 5thAnnual […]
Added July 08, 2017
from This Day News

