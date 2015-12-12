14

WATCH an Acoustic Performance of Johnny Drille’s Cover of Owl City’s “Not All Heroes Wear Capes”

In the second edition of Johnny Drille‘s “Johnny’s Room” series where he delivers amazing covers from other artists, the Mavin Records star has dropped a video for his cover of Owl City‘s “Not All Heroes Wear Capes“. Watch below. The post WATCH an Acoustic Performance of Johnny Drille’s Cover of Owl City’s “Not All Heroes Wear Capes” appeared first on BellaNaija.
Added November 15, 2017
from Bella Naija

