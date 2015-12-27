15

WATCH: Emir of Kano arrives his mother's residence in vintage car

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, arrived his mother's residence Thursday, in the Babban Daki area of Kano State in this vintage car. Watch the video after the cut.. HRH Muhammad Sanusi II Emir of Kano at Babban Daki ! Babban Daki is the residence of his Mom ! A post shared by The Emir Online ( Official) (@theemironline) on Feb 16, 2017 at 5:12am PST
Added February 16, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

