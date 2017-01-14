9

views
Unfave

Watch: Hilarious Episode of Yemi & Tolu as they take on “Sell A Product Challenge”

Newlyweds Yemi & Tolu have dropped another episode on their vlog and in this one titled “Sell A Product Challenge“, they attempt to outdo each other in a bid to sell some items including noodles, lip gloss, picture frame and more to their viewers. Watch the video below: The post Watch: Hilarious Episode of Yemi & Tolu as they take on “Sell A Product Challenge” appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 10, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Watch: Hilarious Episode of Yemi & Tolu as they take on “Sell A Product Challenge”
    added July 10, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. WATCH The Adventures of TASA Ladies as they Head off to Tanzania for A wedding!
    added January 31, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. BN TV: Watch Bola & Precious Nwabugo on a New Episode of “Being Bola” as they discuss Love & Weddings in the Era of BellaNaija
    added January 14, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. Teens and Pornography… Watch New Episode of Moments Z | BN TV
    added July 10, 2017 from Bella Naija
  5. Watch Concluding Episode of Wana Udobang’s Sickle Cell Awareness Series “Warriors” | Featuring Timi Edwin
    added June 30, 2017 from Bella Naija