World boxing heavyweight boxing Anthony Joshua increased his knockout streak to 20 with his win over Carlos Takam in the 10th round. Joshua has now surpassed Mike Tyson‘s best ever streak which was 19 and is just one behind Frank Bruno‘s 21. Check out the last moments of the fight which was stopped by the referee. Several commenters have said […] The post Watch last moments of Anthony Joshua’s fight with Carlos Takam appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 29, 2017

from Bella Naija

