Watch Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic's amazing combination goal that helped avoid FA Cup heartbreak (video)

Britain's biggest club, Manchester United on Sunday night, suffered a scare as they were scored minutes into the game, by Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup, but Jose Mourinho's led side are now through to the FA Cup quarterfinals after Zlatan Ibrahimovic combined well with Paul Pogba to score a miraculous goal 15 minutes from time to avoid an FA Cup upset. It was a beauty of a goal that came off

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added February 20, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

