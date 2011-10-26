WATCH: Port Harcourt Nurse Oji Allwell Releases Disclaimer | Says he is not the Doctor who Jumped into Lagos Lagoon

A Port Harcourt based nurse, Oji Allwell has released a video disclamer after his photos went viral as the doctor who jumped into Lagos Lagoon from Third Mainland bridge on Sunday evening. He shared the video below and wrote: DISCLAIMER! Facebook asks what is on my mind, Hmmm..ok,I was greeted with a sad […]

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added March 21, 2017

from Bella Naija

