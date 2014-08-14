6

WATCH Sahara Group’s Short Film – “Hanatu” produced by Kunle Afolayan

Buoyed by its passion for spreading hope and providing platforms for dreams to blossom, Sahara Group released a short film – Hanatu – produced and directed by ace filmmaker Kunle Afolayan. Hanatu is an inspiring short film that tells the story of how a young corps member Preye helped a little girl (Hanatu) in a village rediscover her confidence and hope for a […] The post WATCH Sahara Group’s Short Film – “Hanatu” produced by Kunle Afolayan appeared first on BellaNaija ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added August 12, 2017
from Bella Naija

