21

views
Unfave

Watch the new Trailer for Thor: Ragnarok on BN TV

The trailer for the third installment of Marvel‘s Thor, Thor: Ragnarok was released in Comic Con on Saturday. Thor, held captive without his hammer, must win a duel against the Hulk in order to return to Asgard in time to stop the Goddess of Death Hela and the impending Ragnarök. The movie stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett and Mark […] The post Watch the new Trailer for Thor: Ragnarok on BN TV appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added July 23, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Watch the new Trailer for Thor: Ragnarok on BN TV
    added July 23, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. “Why do women love self-sabotage?” Watch a New Episode of Sisi Weekly on BN TV
    added July 18, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. House of Cards is Back! Watch The Official Trailer for Season 5 on BN TV
    added May 02, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. Issa Rae is Back! Watch the Official Trailer for #InsecureHBO Season 2
    added June 29, 2017 from Bella Naija
  5. REDTV’s Here & Now: The Adventures of TASA is Back! Watch the Official Trailer for Season 2
    added July 13, 2017 from Bella Naija