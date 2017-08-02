19

WATCH the Teaser for Lady Gaga’s Upcoming Netflix Documentary “Gaga: Five Foot Two”

American star Lady Gaga is getting ready to premiere her new documentary “Gaga: Five Foot Two” on Netflix and an emotional new teaser has been released. The teaser shows a vulnerable side of Lady Gaga and it’s a rare glimpse for her fans. From Walmart shopping trips to doctors visits to rocking the Super Bowl Halftime […] The post WATCH the Teaser for Lady Gaga’s Upcoming Netflix Documentary “Gaga: Five Foot Two” appeared first on BellaNaija.
