Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham had the most fun birthday last week, with cakes and friends and family all around her. The actress was recorded joining Olamide‘s #WoChallenge, singing (word-for-word) along to Teni‘s “Fargin,” and dancing to Small Doctor‘s “Penalty.” See the video below: The post Watch Toyin Abraham joins #WoChallenge, sings along to Teni to celebrate Birthday appeared first on BellaNaija.

Added September 11, 2017

