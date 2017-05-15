Watch Toyin Abraham joins #WoChallenge, sings along to Teni to celebrate Birthday
Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham had the most fun birthday last week, with cakes and friends and family all around her. The actress was recorded joining Olamide‘s #WoChallenge, singing (word-for-word) along to Teni‘s “Fargin,” and dancing to Small Doctor‘s “Penalty.” See the video below:
