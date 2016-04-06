“And she stopped. and gave that mothers look that only mothers know and have,” Hollywood actress Uzo Aduba said her mother did, after she asked that she starts calling her “Zoe.” She had asked because no one seemed to be able to pronounce her full name, she said at Glamour Magazine’s The Girl Project. But Mummy […] The post WATCH: Uzo Aduba shares how she came to Own her name “Uzoamaka” appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 13, 2017

from Bella Naija

