Latest Nigerian News
At Least 34 Missing After Military Ship Sinks off Cameroon
Odemwingie Extends Hot Goals Streak As Madura United Go Top
We are still members of PDP, says Ojouigboh
Let’s bury the hatchet, South Korea tells North
Oando’s share price drops 10 pct on news of regulatory investigation
Trending Nigerian News
Release probe report on SGF, Fayose tells Osinbajo
Players ready for shirts war as CHAN Eagles’ camp now opens Thursday
Forte Oil’s outlook stable, say rating agencies
Government admits N2.7tr legacy debts created NPLs in banks
Trump back on offensive after brief respite in Paris
Added July 17, 2017
from Vanguard News
Cairo Ojougboh: We’re Still Members of PDP
added July 16, 2017 from
This Day News
Abubakar Shekau releases new audio, insists he is still leader of Boko Haram sect
added August 04, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
#JusticeForEse: We are awaiting result of medical exam, Police say
added March 02, 2016 from
The Punch News
We are still looking for Tompolo - IGP says
added February 18, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
I think we are getting out of recession- Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun says
added June 02, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
NIGERIA '70
