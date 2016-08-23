login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
FG Withdraws Corruption Charges against Supreme Court Chief Registrar, Two Others
Senate C’ttee Queries Nigeria Immigration over Fraudulent Spending of N62m
Buratai: Army to Recruit Eligible IDPs
Nothing will Stop PDP’s March to 2019, Says Makarfi
Fashola Swears in NERC Commissioners
Trending Nigerian News
Buhari's Economic Plan Could Be Make or Break for Nigeria - Bloomberg
I don't know Putin and the haters are going crazy - Donald Trump Tweets
We confirm receiving Buhari’s letter to extend vacation-senate
Na wa! Now they are saying Blac Chyna was caught cheating on Rob Kardashian
Frozen account: Ozekhome kicks, says Fayose paid me N75m as legal fees
24
views
We confirm receiving Buhari’s letter to extend vacation-senate
Added February 07, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
We confirm receiving Buhari’s letter to extend vacation-senate
added February 07, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Buhari’s Letter to S’ African Authorities Dims MEND’s Hope of Okahs’ Release
added October 10, 2016 from
This Day News
Presidency clarifies Buhari’s letter to Senate on SGF
added January 27, 2017 from
The Punch News
Chibok girls: Reactions greet Buhari’s failure to receive protesters
added August 23, 2016 from
The Punch News
PDP asks Buhari to declare health status as President extends vacation
added February 05, 2017 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us