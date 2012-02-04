15

views
Unfave

We did not bargain for the economy going into recession — Tony Momoh

Added May 27, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Ex-Niger Gov: Why We Did Not Save for the Rainy Day
    added November 12, 2016 from This Day News
  2. al-Mustapha: Emir of Kazaure is not speaking for the north, says Yerima
    added February 04, 2012 from Nigerian Compass
  3. We did not create today’s hardship – Lai Mohammed
    added December 20, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. We’re not responsible for current economic downturn- FG tells Nigerians
    added December 16, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. The Things We Did Not Know About Asa’s Manager Janet Nwose
    added November 12, 2015 from Woman.ng