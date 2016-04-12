18

We did not reject Magu’s nomination as EFCC boss – Senator Umaru

Enyioha Opara,Minna The last may not have been heard about the purported rejection of Alhaji Ibrahim Magu's, nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. While some senators would want Nigerians to believe that the confirmation had been rejected by the upper chamber of the National Assembly others […]
