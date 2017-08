Chukwudi Akasike The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra has said it will continue with the struggle to secede from the country despite what appeared to be a retreat by the Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra MASSOB claimed on Saturday that the IPOB leader had compromised on the struggle to […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 26, 2017

from The Punch News