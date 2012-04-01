login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
We’ll create awareness of Squash in Nigeria, says NSF President
Sempra seals deal to buy Oncor
Antalyaspor sign Man City’s Nasri
Anambra UPP gov aspirant, Offodile resigns
So You Wanna Act! 220 Students set to graduate from Africa Film Academy Owerri Workshop aimed at promoting Local Talent | Thursday, August 24th
Trending Nigerian News
We’ve not called off strike, still consulting —ASUU
Investors Shun NNPC’s Planned Pipeline Project from Kaduna Refinery to Niger Republic
BBC starts Pidgin digital service for West Africa audiences
Just like me, Ojukwu believed in one, united Nigeria —Buhari
Buhari charges security agencies to uphold successes achieved
2
views
We’ll create awareness of Squash in Nigeria, says NSF President
Added August 21, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
We’ve stopped dumping of chemicals in Nigeria – Saraki
added December 12, 2016 from
The Punch News
We’ll take over South-East in 2019, says APC
added May 14, 2016 from
The Punch News
We ‘ll investigate role of police in Rivers — IGP
added July 10, 2013 from
Vanguard News
I’m not aware of crisis in NFF – FIFA president
added July 25, 2016 from
The Punch News
ACN decries falling standard of education in Nigeria
added April 01, 2012 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us