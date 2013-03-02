login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Yudala cautions smartphone users on free public Wi-Fi
Our position on removal of Ven. Taiwo – Lagos CAN
The Case for Electricity Clusters
Navy used GPMG to destroy Calabar police station
Official List: Nigeria vs South Africa
Trending Nigerian News
Police officers feared dead as Navy clashes with them in Calabar
Nigeria 6 – 3 Togo: Super Eagles Look To Extend Dominance Over Determined Hawks
El-Rufai to Jonathan:Take responsibility for presiding over skewed distribution of Ecological Funds
Reps to cause review of minimum wage every 5 years
Opera to invest $100m in Africa, $30m in Nigeria
10
views
We’ll mobilise 2m signatures to compel Duke to contest presidency in 2019 – Group
Added May 31, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Police move to compel personnel to buy shares
added March 02, 2013 from
The Punch News
It’s insulting for Obasanjo to tell Igbo to contest for 2019 presidency — Nwosu
added February 04, 2017 from
The Punch News
Ghana To Tackle South Africa And Senegal In AFCON Group Of Death
added December 03, 2014 from
Sahara Reporters
We’ll hold Buhari responsible if anything happens to Jonathan —PDP
added January 21, 2015 from
Tribune News
We’ll resist rejection of oil firms’ relocation to N’Delta –Ijaw youths
added May 05, 2017 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us