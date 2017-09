SATURDAY POLSCOPE with Eddy Odivwri; eddy.odivwri@thisdaylive.com 08053069356 In the Anglican Church where I worship and belong, there is a standing liturgical practice that requires the members of the church, during intercession, to always pray for our leaders, ranging from those who “exercise authority over us” at the local government through the state governors down to […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added September 22, 2017

from This Day News