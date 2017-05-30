5

views
Unfave

What’s with the Entitlement Mentality in Relationships? Watch the new Episode of Ndani Real Talk

On this episode of Ndani Real Talk, titled Expectations & Entitlement, Nicole Asinugo is joined by three OAPs; Adenike Oyetunde, Shola Thompson and Valentine Ohu. They discuss the “entitlement mentality” in social interactions. Should one really feel entitled to expect a certain pattern of behavior from others just because they have an affiliation? Watch The post What’s with the Entitlement Mentality in Relationships? Watch the new Episode of Ndani Real Talk appeared first on ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added August 25, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. What’s the Worst that Could Happen? WATCH a New Episode of Ndani TV’s “Officer Titus”
    added June 28, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. BN TV: Are You in an Unhealthy Relationship? Watch a New Episode of Dolapo Sijuwade’s “So You Wanna Get Married”
    added June 14, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. How Soon is too Soon to get in your “Comfort Zone” in a Relationship? | Watch a New Episode of Toke Makinwa’s VLog
    added July 26, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. Starting a Small Business in Nigeria? WATCH a New Episode of Sharon Ojong’s Vlog
    added June 28, 2017 from Bella Naija
  5. Faith Still Works! Watch a New Episode of Sisi Yemmie’s “Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly” Vlog
    added May 30, 2017 from Bella Naija