On this episode of Ndani Real Talk, titled Expectations & Entitlement, Nicole Asinugo is joined by three OAPs; Adenike Oyetunde, Shola Thompson and Valentine Ohu. They discuss the “entitlement mentality” in social interactions. Should one really feel entitled to expect a certain pattern of behavior from others just because they have an affiliation? Watch The post What’s with the Entitlement Mentality in Relationships? Watch the new Episode of Ndani Real Talk appeared first on ...

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added August 25, 2017

from Bella Naija

