Donald Trump is famous for many things, one of which is his bizarre style of shaking hands. In his meetings with French President, Emmanuel Macron, their handshakes seemed more like duels at eye-level than warm and welcome greetings. What were they trying to display through these handshakes – Who is the stronger leader? Who commands […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added September 07, 2017

from The Punch News