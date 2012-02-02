Why does acne still plague some women into adulthood? A new study offers some hints. Researchers from Italy who looked at 500 women uncovered some factors related to the risk of acne after the age of 25 — including a low intake of fruits and vegetables, high stress levels and a family history of adult […] The post Why acne can strike women after the teen years appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added December 28, 2016

from The Punch News

