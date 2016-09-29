6

views
Unfave

Why blame Buhari for economic recession?

Added July 14, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Why blame Buhari for economic recession?
    added July 14, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Stop blaming Buhari for Nigeria’s economic woes – APC chieftain
    added September 29, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. NASS not responsible for economic recession – Reps
    added February 14, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Stop blaming Buhari for herdsmen, farmers’ clashes, says Obasanjo
    added October 18, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. N’Assembly invites Buhari over economic recession
    added October 06, 2016 from The Punch News