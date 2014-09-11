10

Why I’m against restructuring — Obasanjo

NIYI ODEBODE, FIDELIS SORIWEI, ENIOLA AKINKUOTU, ADELANI ADEPEGBA and GODWIN ISENYO Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has explained why he is opposed to those who are advocating for the restructuring of the country. Obasanjo, who stated this in an interview with Channels Television, said Nigerians should rather advocate for a better management of the country’s resources. […]
