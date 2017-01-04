17

Why police raided Patience Jonathan’s Abuja house

Chukwudi Akasike and Adelani Adepegba Abuja Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force were said to have raided the house of Dame Patience Jonathan, the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, in Abuja on Wednesday, with the aim of uncovering huge foreign currencies allegedly kept in the building, The PUNCH learnt on Thursday. Multiple sources familiar […] The post Why police raided Patience Jonathan’s Abuja house appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
