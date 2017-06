Four Nigerian women are taking legal action in the Dutch courts against Anglo-Dutch oil giant Shell accusing it of complicity in the 1990s executions of their husbands by the Nigerian military, Amnesty International said Thursday. The civil case has been brought by Esther Kiobel, the widow of Barinem Kiobel, who was hanged in 1995 along […]

Added June 29, 2017

from The Punch News