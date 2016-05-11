login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Winners at the 2017 Cannes film festival
PDP carpets Buhari government @ two
BREAKING: Police arrest 19-year-old over Manchester attack
Kazaure charges corps members to acquire extra skills
Photos: Ag President Yemi Osinbajo during the 2017 Democracy day Church service
Trending Nigerian News
Super Eagles Resume Training In Paris Ahead Togo Friendly
Nigerian government releases N54bn to settle workers' pension - Daily Post Nigeria
Igbo youths launch anti-Biafra movement, ask Kanu, others to stop beating war drums
Judge bans divorces during Ramadan
Bafana Bafana striker Rantie set to get 'a slap on the wrist' from Safa
8
views
Winners at the 2017 Cannes film festival
Added May 28, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Winners at the 2017 Cannes film festival
added May 28, 2017 from
The Punch News
Nollywood Director Stanlee Ohikhuare’s Short Film “Iterum” will be Showcased at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival
added May 12, 2016 from
Bella Naija
Pregnant Blake Lively look stunning in a redhot jumpsuit at Cannes Film Festival
added May 11, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Nigeria’s Sarah Inya Lawal to Speak on Cannes Film Festival Panel
added May 18, 2017 from
Bella Naija
‘93 Days’ is the only Nollywood Movie to Premiere at the Chicago International Film Festival 2016!
added September 26, 2016 from
Bella Naija
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us