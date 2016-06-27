Winning Vibes! Jack Daniel’s Brothers of the Grill Competition Grand Champion wins All-Expense Paid Trip to Lynchburg, USA

Korede Alimi of Iskool Grills from Lagos claimed the title of Grand Champion at the 1st Jack Daniel’s Brothers of the grill Mastergriller Competition held in Ikeja, Lagos on July 29th, 2017. He bested other contestants – Michelle Obiano of Zee 3three BBQ (Lagos regional winner), Ben Sighbo (Lagos regional winner) and Idris Yahaya (Abuja regional winner) of Homemade Grills to emerge the grand champion. As […]
