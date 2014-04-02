South Africa’s president Jacob Zuma has said that maybe witchcraft is keeping opposition party Democratic Alliance (DA) in power in its Western Cape stronghold. Zuma, speaking in both isiZulu and isiXhosa to fellow party members at a packed Lwandle Hall‚ Strand Thursday‚ said ghosts might even been voting to keep the DA in power. “In the last […] The post Witchcraft, Ghosts may be keeping Opposition in Power – Jacob Zuma appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 09, 2017

from Bella Naija

