18

views
Unfave

With such friends Buhari needs no enemies

Added November 05, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. With such friends Buhari needs no enemies
    added November 05, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Buhari needs $30bn loan to succeed, says Odigie-Oyegun
    added December 05, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. $30bn loan: Pres. Buhari needs to borrow to pay contractors, carry out projects- Odigie-Oyegun
    added December 05, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. 'President Buhari needs to fumigate his cabinet' - Sen Shehu Sani
    added October 05, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. ‘Buhari Needs a Strong Economic Team, Not Emergency Powers’
    added September 19, 2016 from This Day News