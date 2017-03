Amber Rose's ex-husband Wiz Khalifa was spotted holding hands with a mystery girl as they left ‘Catch’ Restaurant in West Hollywood, California on Thursday night. After seeing Wiz and Amber kiss on the red carpet, many hoped they would get back together but it doesn't look like that's going to happen...

