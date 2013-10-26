The week long Felabration, the celebration of late Nigerian music legend and political activist Fela Anikulapo-Kuti‘s birthday came to a close on Sunday at the New Afrika Shrine in Ikeja with a host of top acts gracing the stage to pay respects to the afrobeats legend. Nigerian superstar Wizkid and Kenyan afro-pop band Sauti Sol […] The post Wizkid, Femi Kuti, Sauti Sol ensure Befitting Finale for #Felabration2017 | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added October 16, 2017

from Bella Naija

