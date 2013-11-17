Woman becomes first transgender elected official in Virginia

An American Democrat made history on Tuesday by becoming Virginia’s — and possibly the nation’s — first openly transgender state delegate, winning her bid for a seat in the legislature. In a campaign that garnered national attention, musician and former journalist Danica Roem, 33, prevailed in her race against Republican Robert Marshall, who has served […]

Added November 08, 2017

