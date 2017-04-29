Woman cheats death thrice, escapes Barcelona, London Bridge, Paris attacks

An Australian woman caught up in the Barcelona attack has revealed how it was the third time she has cheated death in a terror incident this year. Twenty-six-year-old Julia Monaco, from Melbourne, was in a shopping centre with pals when the van ploughed through a crowd on Las Ramblas on Thursday. But she has now […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 18, 2017

from The Punch News

