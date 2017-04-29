An Australian woman caught up in the Barcelona attack has revealed how it was the third time she has cheated death in a terror incident this year. Twenty-six-year-old Julia Monaco, from Melbourne, was in a shopping centre with pals when the van ploughed through a crowd on Las Ramblas on Thursday. But she has now […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News
Added August 18, 2017
from The Punch News
Related Nigerian News
- Woman cheats death thrice, escapes Barcelona, London Bridge, Paris attacks
added August 18, 2017 from The Punch News
- London Bridge killer seduced British woman into marrying him after he was denied asylum
added June 07, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
- Sister of London bridge attack mastermind, Khuram Butt, sacked from Heathrow airport job after initial suspension over security fears
added July 05, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
- Possible UK Terrorist Attack at London Bridge Station | Several Deaths Recorded
added June 03, 2017 from Bella Naija
- Woman deliver baby boy on a train at London Bridge station
added April 29, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog