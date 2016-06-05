21

views
Unfave

Woman dies during church service

Added November 09, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Congregants left in shock as woman dies during deliverance at church service. Photo
    added November 05, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Three worshippers die during church deliverance service in Delta
    added July 04, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Two-year-old child stolen during church service
    added December 20, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Woman dies during sex romp with lover in Ibadan
    added November 01, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Ali’s brother weeps during church service
    added June 05, 2016 from The Punch News