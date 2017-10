Oladimeji Ramon A 56-year-old woman and mother of four, Modinat Owolabi, was on Tuesday sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment for cocaine trafficking. Owolabi was convicted by Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court in Lagos State. She was arraigned on one count by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency. She pleaded guilty to the […]

