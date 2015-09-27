login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Asamoah Gyan Guilty!!!
Any update on Taiwo Awoniyi?
We must stand up and fight for Gyan ASAP
New Music: Dotman – My Woman
The Political Struggle That Music Gave Us
Trending Nigerian News
Woman sues assassin for failing to murder her after receiving part-payment
Photo: Lone man protest against convicted ex-governor, James Ibori in Delta State
Photos: Check out this young female BRT driver with a charming smile
President, Govs, Legislators for Book Launch in Abeokuta
Outrage as N145b questionable items remain in 2017 budget
29
views
Woman sues assassin for failing to murder her after receiving part-payment
Added February 15, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Woman sues assassin for failing to murder her after receiving part-payment
added February 15, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Man sues herbalist for failing to exorcise evil spirits
added January 25, 2017 from
The Punch News
Abused mother sentenced to 30 years in prison for failing to protect children while abuser walks free after serving only 2 years
added September 27, 2015 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Update on Female banker accused of hiring assassins to kill her estranged husband in Lagos
added October 31, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Myanmar to jail men for failing to marry women they impregnate
added December 28, 2016 from
The Punch News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us