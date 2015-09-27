29

views
Unfave

Woman sues assassin for failing to murder her after receiving part-payment

Added February 15, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Woman sues assassin for failing to murder her after receiving part-payment
    added February 15, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Man sues herbalist for failing to exorcise evil spirits
    added January 25, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Abused mother sentenced to 30 years in prison for failing to protect children while abuser walks free after serving only 2 years
    added September 27, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Update on Female banker accused of hiring assassins to kill her estranged husband in Lagos
    added October 31, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Myanmar to jail men for failing to marry women they impregnate
    added December 28, 2016 from The Punch News