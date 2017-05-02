Nollywood actress Monalisa Chinda Coker has said based on her research, in half the cases of domestic violence, women are to blame. She said this while speaking on Okey Bakassi‘s “The Other News” – a satirical news show – on Channels TV. The host, Okey Bakassi quoted a speech by the Lagos State Commissioner of Women Affairs […] The post Women should quit provoking their men – Monalisa Chinda Coker on Domestic Violence | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija ...

