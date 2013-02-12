Woodin presents “Connecxion de Woodin” Collection & announces Ghanaian Edem Fairre as Brand Ambassador
Ghanaian International Model and TV personality, Edem Fairre has just been appointed the new model and ambassador for Woodin Ghana’s Connecxion de Woodin Collection. Woodin, Africa’s number 1 retail brand is a truly African brand that is inspired by African culture and art. Woodin is the first African brand that offers a contemporary and wholly African […]
The post Woodin presents “Connecxion de Woodin” Collection & announces Ghanaian Edem Fairre as Brand Ambassador appeared ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija
Added July 24, 2017
from Bella Naija