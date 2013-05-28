World Bank: Buhari’s poor management of Nigeria’s diversity caused controversy – Ezekwesili

Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, says President Muhammadu Buhai’s poor handling of Nigeria’s diversity was the main cause of the controversy generated by the recent revelation of the World Bank. Ezekwesili, who is also a former Vice-President of the World Bank, however, said the focus of the World Bank on […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added October 14, 2017

from The Punch News

