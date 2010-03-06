login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Apostle Suleman is a cheat, her wife knows that – Otobo
Plateau Chief Admin officer Dashe is dead
More trouble for Hameed Ali as Reps order probe
Ex Navy Chief Dele Ezeoba Ordered to Temporarily Forfeit N1.8bn to FG
EU lawmakers reject call for ban on Arctic oil exploration
Trending Nigerian News
Suspected assassins kill Benin pastor, woman
Nigeria military makes revelation on why Nigeria has not imploded - NAIJ.COM
Nigeria permits helicopters to use closed airport - aviation minister - Times LIVE
Photo of Nigerian man 'Nwa Jesus' before his 'accidental' death in India
Breaking: Customs Comptroller-General, Ali enters NASS without Customs Uniform,
8
views
World Bank says Nigeria will soon recover from economic recession
Added March 16, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
World Bank predicts Nigeria will get out of recession this year
added January 12, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Nigeria will be out of economic recession soon – Pres Buhari says
added September 07, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Nigeria will emerge stronger from recession, says Buhari
added October 27, 2016 from
The Punch News
Kachikwu: Nigeria Will Soon Close $4bn Investment Deal with China
added October 05, 2016 from
This Day News
World Bank Commends Nigeria’s Commercial Agriculture Development Project
added March 06, 2010 from
Businessday Nigeria
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us