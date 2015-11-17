15

views
Unfave

World Cup 2018: Who has qualified for Russia, who still has games to play and which countries are in the play-offs?

...fourth European team to qualify having dropped points in just two games in Group E Costa Rica: Reached their fourth World Cup finals with a game remaining from their CONCACAF qualification group Nigeria: Became the first side from Africa to reach Russia and have now missed just one tournament – Germany 2006 – since first qualifying 1994 Egypt: Mohamed Salah scored twice to send the north...
Read the rest of the story on Yahoo Nigerian News

Added October 11, 2017
from Yahoo Nigerian News

Related Nigerian News

  1. World Cup 2018: Who has qualified for Russia, who still has games to play and which countries are in the play-offs?
    added October 11, 2017 from Yahoo Nigerian News
  2. 2018 World Cup: Nigeria inspired by Carl Ikeme to qualify for Russia
    added September 03, 2017 from Yahoo Nigerian News
  3. Iraqi national team publicly sacrifice sheep so that they can qualify for Russia 2018 World Cup (photos)
    added October 11, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Oliseh: Super Eagles Can Qualify For Russia 2018, But…
    added June 26, 2016 from Complete Sports
  5. 2018 World Cup qualifier: Nigeria 2-0 Swaziland
    added November 17, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog